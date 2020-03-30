Mozambique: Measures Adopted for Continuity of Maputo Port Business

Maputo — The Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), which manages the Port of Maputo, has adopted a package of measures to ensure the continuity of its business and to mitigate any financial impact arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Port mostly handles cargo in transit, and 70 per cent of this traffic originates in South Africa. Hence, the lockdown announced by South Africa is likely to have a considerable impact on the port.

The MPDC is reacting by scaling back its ambitions. An MPDC press release states that the company is delaying investments in infrastructure and equipment not yet begun, and reducing maintenance to the minimum levels necessary to guarantee integrity and continuity.

Distance working and taking annual leave early, as well as negotiating adjustments to contracts for the supply of goods and services are among the measures that the MPD is considering to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on economic activities.

"We understand that we are facing an unprecedented crisis", said the release. "These measures, among other cost revision initiatives, have been designed to allow MPDC to protect its work force, so that the company is adequately prepared to return to normal when the Covid-19 outbreak is over".

The MPDC recognizes the relevance of keeping the logistical chain operational in times such as the present, and so it pledges every effort to reduce to reduce the interruption to the minimum and to remain fully operational.

MPDC says it will continue to monitor the situation closely, keeping in contact with all the relevant parties, so that it can implement the most recent guidelines, and keep its own staff and the port community healthy and safe in times of uncertainty.