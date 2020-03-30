Tanzania: Zanzibar Health Minister Confirms Third Covid-19 Case

28 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Zanzibar has today confirmed another Covid-19 case bringing the number of cases that have tested positive for the Covid-19 to three on the isles.

The announcement was made today March 28 by the Zanzibar Revolution Government minister of health Hamad Rashid Mohammed

He said the case is of Tanzanian woman aged 57 who arrived from the United Kingdom, Zanzibar closed all entry and exit to the Island with effect from yesterday.

She becomes the first Zanzibari to test positive of the virus after the previous two cases which were all imported were of two foreign nationals who came on the archipelago.

According to reports the ministry is currently following up on 81 contacts whereas 165 people have been put under quarantine on the Island.

Last week Zanzibar through the ministry of tourism announced the banning of all international flights landing at the Sheik Abeid Amani Karume Airport.

Also Read

Mexican woman infected with COVID-19 gives birth to twins, names them Corona and Virus

Coronavirus fears spark urban-rural exodus across Africa

Video: African countries in lockdown to escape coronavirus

Ghana announces lockdown in two key regions

In the announcement the authorities also ordered mandatory quarantine of those arriving on the Island at their own expenses.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.