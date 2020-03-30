Sudan: No New Coronavirus Cases Recorded in Sudan

Khartoum / Port Sudan / El Fasher / Zalingei — The Sudanese Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that no new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the country. In eastern Sudan, a woman is held in quarantine. Darfur state governments take extra measures to prevent the spread of the contagious disease.

As of 25 March, the Health Ministry confirmed three cases infected with the coronavirus (Covid-19), including one death earlier this month. 16 people are being monitored in isolation centres in Khartoum.

A hospital with a capacity of 88 beds has been prepared to receive all coronavirus cases (suspected, confirmed, and severe), the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported on Thursday. A separate quarantine building will be used to monitor people who have been in contact with confirmed cases.

Yesterday, the health authorities in Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state, isolated a Sudanese woman suspected to suffer from the highly contagious disease. She had visited an Arab country.

Doctor Zaafran El Zaki, Director General of the state's Health Ministry, told reporters that a sample has been sent to the National Laboratory in Khartoum.

In Halayeb in the northern part of Red Sea state, the Sudanese authorities detained 17 persons on Wednesday. The people illegally entered Sudan from Egypt through the Gabatit border crossing.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that they are being held in Oseib pending the completion of health measures.

More measures in Darfur

The North Darfur authorities closed the borders with Chad and Libya. Coordination between North Darfur and Chad has been tightened to prevent people from crossing the border.

All mining sites have been closed as well. Street vendors are banned from the markets. The number of patients visiting private clinics are now limited to ten per specialty.

The 17 North Darfur localities are to prepare for isolation during the next 72 hours. The authorities are also searching for a mechanism to reduce travel buses between North Darfur and the neighbouring states.

In Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, Mudasir Adam, Director general of the Ministry of Health in Central Darfur, announced that nine isolation centres have been established in the state.

He further said that the ministry has requested state's High Committee to allow communication with members of the armed movements in the area to allow teams of the health ministry to visit rebel-controlled areas in Jebel Marra, and inform the people there about the prevention of the coronavirus.

Last year, the armed movements agreed to allow health teams to enter their areas during an outbreak of diarrhoea in Jebel Marra, he noted.

