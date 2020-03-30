Zimbabwe: We Are Not Safe in Mbare - Seh Calaz

Zimdancehall chanter Seh Calaz has urged people to practice hygiene as a way of stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

"People should practice hygiene like washing hands with soap, using sanitisers, cleaning their environment and social distancing," he said.

The Bholato Bholato chanter, who spends most of his time with his friends in Mbare's Magaba area, said if the government was to come up with restrictive measures like a complete lockdown, it would be more difficult for many people who are surviving on informal business.

"I think in Zimbabwe we need the grace of God. I don't think people would be that arrogant in the face of coronavirus, but the situation is most people are self-employed and would go into the streets," he said.

He said the situation was dire in Mbare and most people were susceptible to Covid-19 infection as a result of poor infrastructure and the high volumes of people on the streets.

"Just imagine in Mbare we stay in hostels whereby we use the same bathrooms and toilets and we share everything," he said.

"So, social distancing cannot work in the ghetto, but something should be done."

The government has banned gatherings of more than 50 people and the local authority is mulling over closing Mbare Musika and Mupedzanhamo market.