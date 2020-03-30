Sudan: Herders Free Relatives Kidnapped By Ethiopian Gunmen in Eastern Sudan

27 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Basunda — Ethiopian gunmen kidnapped three Sudanese herders in El Gedaref on Wednesday. Relatives of the herders attacked the kidnappers and managed to free the victims without paying ransom.

On Thursday, El Rashid Abdelgadir, Head of the El Fashaga Lands Alliance, reported that a group of Ethiopian outlaws (shifta) abducted three herders in the area of El Taya not far from Basunda in East El Galabat locality.

"They demanded SDG6 billion* for their release," he said. "In response, the relatives of the herders ambushed the shifta. They killed three of them, captured two others, seized five of their weapons, and freed the victims."

Abdelgadir also reported that an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped earlier this week. "She was released after her family paid the ransom of SDG100,000."

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.