Sudan: Herders Free Relatives Kidnapped By Ethiopian Gunmen in Eastern Sudan

Basunda — Ethiopian gunmen kidnapped three Sudanese herders in El Gedaref on Wednesday. Relatives of the herders attacked the kidnappers and managed to free the victims without paying ransom.

On Thursday, El Rashid Abdelgadir, Head of the El Fashaga Lands Alliance, reported that a group of Ethiopian outlaws (shifta) abducted three herders in the area of El Taya not far from Basunda in East El Galabat locality.

"They demanded SDG6 billion* for their release," he said. "In response, the relatives of the herders ambushed the shifta. They killed three of them, captured two others, seized five of their weapons, and freed the victims."

Abdelgadir also reported that an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped earlier this week. "She was released after her family paid the ransom of SDG100,000."

