Liberia: BYC Paying Full Salary to Players Despite League Postponement

29 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Defending Liberia Football Association Second Division champion Barrack Young Controllers (BYC II) management says they will pay their players' salaries in full despite the postponement of the league due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Since the outbreak of the virus in China in December of 2019 Liberia has recorded three confirmed cases with no death but the virus has taken the lives of over three thousand people across the world causing football activities to shut down.

Liberia Football Association on March 16, 2020 announced the suspension of all football activities due to the first confirmed case of the virus in Liberia leaving the clubs with the payment of salaries of players and technical staff while they are not actively working.

Mr. Robert A. Sirleaf, Chairman of BYC's Board in a letter to the players informed them that despite the health crisis, club will remain committed to the legal commitment to its players and staff.

The BYC CEO urged his players to keep safe and follow all the preventive measures by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia.

In his letter, he stated, "Yet again our country and continent have to go through another health crisis. I don't need to tell you all what you need to be doing to keep yourself and your families safe. Just Do It!"

"During this extremely difficult situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19), nothing is more important to BYC Football & Blue Field Management than the health and safety of our players, technical staff, and employees".

"Challenging times like these are what make our organization different from others. We step up! BYC Football will pay and continue to pay 100% of all players' salaries and all commitments to contracts".

Sirleaf further said in his letter that his organization's goal is unchanged as they started the season.

"Our goal is simple, BYC-II to Win the 2nd Division Championship; BYC-A to get promoted to the 2nd Division. To do that, we need your commitment when the time comes, and the league resumes" he challenged his staff and players.

"For 11+ years, we have been dedicated to providing for our team and employees, even in the most challenging of times. And winning lots of Championships along the way. This is what BYC Football is all about."

"Thank you for continuing to trust us with your loyalty to the organization. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this global crisis", the BYC Chairman and CEO concluded his letter.

Post Views: 10

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.