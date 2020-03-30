Liberia: BYC Paying Full Salary to Players Despite League Postponement

Monrovia — Defending Liberia Football Association Second Division champion Barrack Young Controllers (BYC II) management says they will pay their players' salaries in full despite the postponement of the league due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Since the outbreak of the virus in China in December of 2019 Liberia has recorded three confirmed cases with no death but the virus has taken the lives of over three thousand people across the world causing football activities to shut down.

Liberia Football Association on March 16, 2020 announced the suspension of all football activities due to the first confirmed case of the virus in Liberia leaving the clubs with the payment of salaries of players and technical staff while they are not actively working.

Mr. Robert A. Sirleaf, Chairman of BYC's Board in a letter to the players informed them that despite the health crisis, club will remain committed to the legal commitment to its players and staff.

The BYC CEO urged his players to keep safe and follow all the preventive measures by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia.

In his letter, he stated, "Yet again our country and continent have to go through another health crisis. I don't need to tell you all what you need to be doing to keep yourself and your families safe. Just Do It!"

"During this extremely difficult situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19), nothing is more important to BYC Football & Blue Field Management than the health and safety of our players, technical staff, and employees".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Challenging times like these are what make our organization different from others. We step up! BYC Football will pay and continue to pay 100% of all players' salaries and all commitments to contracts".

Sirleaf further said in his letter that his organization's goal is unchanged as they started the season.

"Our goal is simple, BYC-II to Win the 2nd Division Championship; BYC-A to get promoted to the 2nd Division. To do that, we need your commitment when the time comes, and the league resumes" he challenged his staff and players.

"For 11+ years, we have been dedicated to providing for our team and employees, even in the most challenging of times. And winning lots of Championships along the way. This is what BYC Football is all about."

"Thank you for continuing to trust us with your loyalty to the organization. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this global crisis", the BYC Chairman and CEO concluded his letter.

Post Views: 10