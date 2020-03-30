Rwanda: Local Publisher Introduces Platform for Audiobooks

30 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Rwandans have been on lockdown for the past one week, limiting their access to a number of services, including physical libraries in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus.

To address the lack of access to books during the lockdown, local publisher, Fiston Mudacumura, has launched an audiobook distribution platform.

The platform dubbed Hadithi za Africa Pamoja (HAAPA) will help people access storybooks while at home.

Mudacumura, who is the co-founder of a local publishing firm 'Mudacumura Publishing House' said the platform is a collection African stories published in the Kinyarwanda language.

"When you look at audiobooks on the global picture, it is an industry that is really developing in this digital era and a big number of established international publishing companies are increasingly opting to embrace audiobook distribution," he said.

The publisher has a collection of 100 audiobooks containing stories recorded in Kinyarwanda.

60 per cent of the audiobooks are certified and recommended by Rwanda Education Board (REB) for distribution in primary and secondary schools.

A shared platform

The platform was not only created for the publisher's use because it allows third-party content owners to be able to create own accounts, upload their own audio contents and be able to distribute them worldwide.

"We believe the platform can help the creative industry to promote its oral contents (music, poems, audio dramas, podcasts, religious and enlightening audio preaching) to a bigger audience," he explained.

To access the content, one has to register on www.haapastore.com .

So far, there are a total of 100 storybooks available on the platform and each audiobook is accessed at Rwf180.

A print version costs Rwf 2,000.

"This is a platform we have been planning to launch in the near future. But we think this is the best moment to activate it to help people staying home during this the VOCI-19 pandemic lockdown to keep them busy," he said.

The publisher also plans to work with GAERG to records a small number of survivors' testimonies and upload them on the platform.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.