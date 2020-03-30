Angola: Tanker Trucks to Assure Water Supply in Luanda

Luanda — Twenty tank trucks start this Sunday to supply drinking water to health units, informal markets, quarantine centers and needy communities in Luanda, as part of the contingency plan to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

This was announced by the secretary of State for Water Lucrécio Costa on Saturday, stating that the measure also covers penitentiary units in the country's capital.

Lucrécio Costa was speaking to the press, at the end of the visit by the Minister of Energy and Water João Baptista Borges, and the provincial governor of Luanda, Sérgio Luther Rescova, to the company Multiparques, EPAL's supply center, Capalanga Hospital and Viana district.

He said that Multiparques company, with 10 tanker trucks, will be the starting point for the distribution of water.

While, EPAL and the municipal administrations will arrange a permanent service to deliver water to the areas covered.

The official also informed that the emergency plan for free water distribution will cover the other provinces of the country.