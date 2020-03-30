Angola Receives Second Batch of Cattle From Chad

28 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has received the second batch of cattle from Chad on Friday, at a time the country is seeking to replenish its cattle in the Camabatela plateau, northern Cuanza Norte province.

The 1,167 cattle are quarantined in Quiminha locality, from where they will leave for their final destination, after undergoing screening, said the director of Veterinary Services of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Ditutala Lucas Simão.

Angola received 1, 200 cattle, the first batch of 75,000 head of cattle from Chad, on March 15.

According to the plan, it is expected that by 2022, 60,000 animals will reach the Camabatela Plateau, to increase the supply of meat produced locally.

The objective is to gradually replace meat imports, which costs the State around USD 350 million/year.

