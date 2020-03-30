Angola: Minister Announces Solidarity Campaign

28 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Social Media minister Nuno Caldas Albino announced Friday in Luanda plan to launch a solidarity campaign aimed to mitigate the needs of the most vulnerable people due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign, dubbed together for Angola"Juntos por Angola" was announced to the press after the Cabinet Council session.

In his speech, Nuno Caldas appealed for the solidarity among Angolans at this time he described as tough for humanity.

He recalled that the Angolans have always faced great adversities with determination, intelligence and a high patriotic feeling throughout history.

The minister stated that, in the light of this initiative, the Inter-ministerial Commission for the prevention and combat of the pandemic will open bank accounts for collecting donations for individual and collective assistance.

According to the minister, bank references will be published in the country's public and private Media.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

