Angola: Covid-19 - Angola's Four Positive Cases Unchanged

Luanda — Angola remains until now with the four positive cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) infection announced on Thursday in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

The information was released on Friday in Luanda by Franco Mufinda, during a press conference for the usual briefing on the Covid-19 situation in Angola.

According to the official, the health condition of the four patients remains stable.

He further informed that the institutional quarantine population has risen to 535 travellers, and two of the 12 under surveillance have been discharged as they showed no related symptoms.

Franco Mufinda said the authorities gathered samples from 281 people, 100 of whom are awaiting their results.

As to home quarantine, the official said the authorities currently have under their control 34 people in southern Huila province, 12 in Namibe, four in northern Uige and three in southern Cunene.

The first two positive cases of Covid-19 in Angola were reported on 21 March, followed by the third on 23 March and the fourth on 26 March, all Angolan nationals who arrived from Portugal.

More than 572,000 infections have been officially reported in the world since the disease emerged in December in China, having the death toll until now surpassed 25,000.