Angola: Covid-19 - Sixty-Four Doctors Provide Assistance in Lunda Norte

Dundo — At least sixty four national and foreign doctors, on duty in the province of Lunda Norte, are ready for medical assistance in the quarantine and hospitalization centers for people with the coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to the representative of the Order of Doctors, Wilson Palanca, in public and private units, shifts were created to assist people who may have symptoms of the pandemic.

Wilson Palanca called on doctors to disseminate information on disease prevention measures to users who visit health facilities in search of routine medical assistance.

For his part, the coordinator of the Provincial Commission for Response to Covid-19, Governor Ernesto Muangala, reported that the number of people under home quarantine has risen from 11 to 40 in the past 72 hours.

Covid-19 is a pneumonia that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, caused by a new Coronavirus.