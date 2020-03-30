Angola: Covid-19 - Sixty-Four Doctors Provide Assistance in Lunda Norte

30 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — At least sixty four national and foreign doctors, on duty in the province of Lunda Norte, are ready for medical assistance in the quarantine and hospitalization centers for people with the coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to the representative of the Order of Doctors, Wilson Palanca, in public and private units, shifts were created to assist people who may have symptoms of the pandemic.

Wilson Palanca called on doctors to disseminate information on disease prevention measures to users who visit health facilities in search of routine medical assistance.

For his part, the coordinator of the Provincial Commission for Response to Covid-19, Governor Ernesto Muangala, reported that the number of people under home quarantine has risen from 11 to 40 in the past 72 hours.

Covid-19 is a pneumonia that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, caused by a new Coronavirus.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.