Nigeria: Today's Woman Should Be Anything She Wishes to Be - Anita Okoye

Anita Okoye is an entrepreneur, trained lawyer, social activist, and lifestyle influencer. She has an LLB in Law from the University of Abuja and a Master's degree in Oil & Gas from the University of Dundee, Scotland.

Before now, Okoye worked as a strategic business developer in the Oil & Gas sector for eight years. She currently works as Founder/CEO of Nigerian children's wear brand 'Tannkco'. She is also the author of 'The ABCs of Africa', a children's literature.

What does being a woman mean to you?

Being a woman to me means being human and staying strong amid struggles, yet being vulnerable and genuine to yourself and others.

What are your thoughts on today's woman in line with this year's International Women's Month's theme 'I am Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights'? I love the idea of Girl Power and the fact that every gender should be regarded as equal. Raising a daughter along with my two boys has made me more passionate about the movement.

My children all have the same views and approaches to life. We don't have or even say "this is for boys" or "this is for girls". My son Andre loves cooking and doing chores just like Nathan and Nadia. They do not think certain roles are meant for a particular gender. My daughter is also very expressive and speaks up at every given chance. She is one confident little powerhouse. I think today's woman should be anyone she wishes to be.

Have you personally experienced gender inequality?

I really can't say I have experienced gender inequality.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What are the worst setback you've faced in business and personal life? How did you deal with it?

Thankfully, I haven't faced any setback in business yet; I really hope I do not experience such. With the outbreak of coronavirus, Tannkco has had to make decisions to fit the growing climate of uncertainty.

If you could give your life a theme for 2020, what will it be and why?

My theme is 'Bloom'. Bloom, baby, Bloom! I'm all about positivity, growth, and development in all areas of my life this year.

What's the fashion for you?

Comfort is key for me. I loved the DFL outfits because they made me feel comfortable, stylish and confident. I felt like a Boss Lady, a sultry goddess and a chic diva all in one day.

What inspired you to start your kids' line 'Tannkco', and when did you know it was time to start your own business?

I love kids and curating affordable quality clothes to meet their needs is a major inspiration. I found that there was a huge gap in the children's apparel industry. The basics were not readily available and if they were, they were overpriced.

Who is a real woman to you?

Every woman!

vanguard