Nigeria: CUPP Supports Buhari's Order for 14 Days Lockdown of Abuja, Lagos, Ogun

29 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke

The Coalition of United Political Parties,CUPP, has expressed its support for President Muhammadu Buhari for locking down Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states for an initial period of 14 days in the government's move to stop the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

It also commended the president's directive, suspending loan repayments by small businesses, describing it as laudable.

The coalition, in a statement through its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, Sunday night, said it believed the president's action will "go a long way in salvaging the health crisis which the virus has thrown the nation into."

The statement read:"The opposition political parties are of the view that the order will go a long way in salvaging the health crisis which the virus has thrown the nation into.

"We also hail the decision of the Federal Government to suspend loan repayments by small businesses, describing it as laudable.

"The CUPP also describes the decision to convert public infrastructures like stadiums etc to isolation centres as a welcome development.

"Although the President's address to the nation was late in coming, we believe very strongly that it is better late than never.

"We hail state governors for being proactive in complementing opposition's advisory for inter/intrastate lockdown.

"We urge Nigerians residing in the affected areas to use the 14 days of this lockdown to report suspected cases of coronavirus infections to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control promptly.

"We also advise them to continue to observe the hygiene measures already highlighted which include social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap and running water, regular use of alcohol-based sanitizers among others.

Nigerians should remain united and "resolute at this period. This is the only way to tackle and win the war against the virus together.

"We wish all Nigerians the best at this period."

