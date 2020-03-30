Nigeria: COVID-19 Restriction - FCTA Enforcement Team Shuts 23 Mosques

30 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — The Enforcement Team of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration on Sunday evening shut down over 23 neighbourhood mosques and prayer grounds in the highbrow districts of Maitama, Wuse, Garki, and Asokoro.

The enforcement team which was split into six had gone round the districts to monitor compliance during the Maghrib prayers.

Chairman of the team, Ikharo Attah told journalists that some of the worshippers were stopped from praying in the mosques and asked to return home for prayers since they had already performed ablution.

"In areas the team arrived late due to the short prayer time, worshipers were warned to pray at their homes as the mosque and prayer grounds are shut for now", he said.

Last Friday, the team was in Kubwa where it also shut down some mosques amid threats from some youths who wanted a resort to violence.

In the wake of the outbreak of the Covid-19, the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello had shut down all religious houses, event centres, recreational parks, and gardens.

