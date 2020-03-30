Ghana: Lessons From Ground Zero - My COVID-19 Lockdown Experience in Wuhan

30 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mickey Adney

The Chinese city of Wuhan is Covid-19's ground zero with 50,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths in Hubei province, of which it is the capital. On Saturday, 28 March, Wuhan gradually began to emerge from a lengthy lockdown with people being allowed to enter, but not leave. Being there as a foreign student who doesn't speak Chinese has taken its physical, emotional and mental toll.

The lockdown here came in progressively more restrictive stages. To slow the spread of Covid-19 and to ultimately contain the outbreak, the Wuhan city government ordered the closure of almost everything on 23 January 2020 - public transport, universities, basic schools, offices and banks - making Wuhan as empty as a ghost city.

Wuhan is a vibrant city, but from day one of the lockdown, all the cars and buses quickly disappeared and even the sirens of ambulances went silent. Many people, especially international students in Wuhan, including myself, went into panic mode during the first weeks of the pandemic because we faced a triple threat - fear of infection, lack of basic necessities and limited social support.

The issue of the language barrier, increasing infection and death rates also left us on edge....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

