Zimbabwe: VAYA Leads Drive to Prevent Spread of Covid-19 Among Transporters

The late US Senator Ted Kennedy famously said, "What divides us pales in comparison to what unites us".

It is in the most desperate of times, such as in the fight against the COVID-19 or Corona virus global pandemic, that we need to come together and look out for each other.

This is according to Mrs Dorothy Zimuto, the CEO of VAYA Zimbabwe, the mobility and logistic hail riding company, as she called on the public to exercise all measures to stay safe and protect one another from spreading the virus.

"No effort is minimal in combatting this pandemic and we at VAYA have gone on a drive to try and help make the transport sector safer for the public," Mrs Zimoto said.

"VAYA understands that in the transport business, the risk of spread of the virus is high as partners interact with many customers daily and customers also can get exposed as they could get in vehicles where someone who is infected has used.

We are channelling resources and have put in place protocols to protect our customers have and partners from spreading the virus," Mrs Zimuto said.

She said VAYA partners have been put on strict education programme designed to get them to ensure their safety and that of customers.

We have drilled them to sanitise the door handles of their vehicles before any customers enter the vehicles, and to sanitise their hands and the hands of passengers before they enter the vehicle." She said they had also directed their partners (drivers) open the windows when driving to improve air circulation, keep conversations to a minimum as well as sanitise the vehicle when passengers disembark.

She also said VAYA, in collaboration with Clean City, had directed their partners to bring in their vehicles to intensive disinfecting in the mornings and evenings. "This, we believe, will go a long way in helping protect the public against COVID-19," Mr Zimuto said.

VAYA is also involved in efforts to raise public safety and protection awareness to the spread of the Corona virus with Cassava, Econet and a number of businesses within the Econet group.

We are right now in the middle of a campaign to raise public awareness to the pandemic, including the dissemination of information to the public on ways to practice strict personal hygiene, including the regular washing of hands, the use of alcohol based-hand sanitiser, avoiding touching the face, nose and eyes, and practicing social distancing.

Corona virus belongs to a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The new virus and diseases were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in late last year. Corona virus was declared a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.

The disease attacks the respiratory system with symptoms including fever, shortness of breath and difficulties in breathing, temperature above 38 degrees Celsius and coughing.

The virus is spread through someone coming into contact with droplets of fluids from an infected person either by touching contaminated surfaces or touching their faces, noses and even eyes.