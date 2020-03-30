Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Donates Three Months Salary to Combat Coronavirus

29 March 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)
press release

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has donated his three months salary to the Covid-19 Fund established by President Akufo-Addo to help the vulnerable infected by the virus and also the frontline health officers who are combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

The Vice President's donation follows the gesture by President Akufo-Addo when he announced the Fund in his address to the nation last night.

Dr. Bawumia announced his support through a Facebook post on his wall which read:

"To support the kind gesture by the President of directing the Controller and Accountant General to pay his April, May and June salaries to Covid-19 Fund, I am donating three months of my salary starting from April to support the fight against Covid-19" he indicated.

Dr. Bawumia also expressed his sympathy and that of his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia to the families of those who have lost their lives in the wake of the virus and also wished those infected with the virus a speedy recovery.

"Samira and I empathize with all infected with the virus, and we wish them a speedy recovery. We also express our sympathies to families of those who have lost their lives through the virus. May the souls of the departed rest in the bossom of God.

Fellow Ghanaians, March has been a difficult month for us as a nation with the Covid-19 infection." he noted.

Vice President Bawumia also urged citizens and non-citizens in Ghana to observe the preventive measures outlined and also practice social distancing.

"Ultimately, we should all endeavour to stay at home, observe the preventive measures and together defeat Covid-19 virus. " he ended.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.