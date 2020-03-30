Mauritius: Covid-19 - Mauritius Set to Receive 100 000 PCR Tests

press release

The Covid-19 has infected a total of 107 Mauritians as at now. The number of cases has risen, over the past 24 hours, from 102 to reach 107, with five new cases confirmed. One hundred and twenty-eight tests have been conducted since yesterday. Mauritius has a reserve of 20 000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR tests), and 100 000 tests will reach the country this week.

These latest updates were made public, this evening, by the spokesperson of the National Communication Committee on the Covid-19, Dr Zouberr Joomaye, during the daily press briefing, held at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

Out of the five additional cases, one is an imported case, that is, before the complete lockdown of the country, while the remaining four cases were detected through contact tracing.

Contact tracing has enabled the detection of more than 58% of the cases that have been tested positive to the Covid-19. A total number of 953 contact tracing has been carried out as at 28 March 2020 with 72 positive cases. Out of the 107 cases, 39 are women and 68 are men. Two deaths have also been registered since the start of the outbreak of the virus in the country.

The spokesperson reassured that the country has an adequate number of medical equipment to offer appropriate treatment to the Covid-19 patients. Additional equipment will reach Mauritius by the beginning of April, he announced. Moreover, he emphasised, that there is a sufficient number of ventilators at both the ENT Hospital and New Souillac Hospital and that these hospitals are accordingly well equipped.

For his part, the Director of Health Services, Dr Vasantrao Gujadhur, indicated that 1750 people are quarantined and their conditions are stable. For those admitted in hospitals, 17 patients whose cases are complicated are undergoing treatment at the New Souillac Hospital, while one patient has been admitted at the ENT hospital, he pointed out. Two quarantine centres, that is, Victoria Hospital and Pointe-aux-Piments, are treating respectively 42 patients and 46 patients.

Dr Gujadhur lauded the courage of the health personnel and made an appeal for them to remain mobilised in this fight against the Covid-19 as it is their duty to offer the best health services possible and protect the population to the best of their abilities. He also cautioned the public to remain indoors and not to defy the curfew order otherwise this will result in a flare-up in the number of cases positive to the Covid-19.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr K Jhugroo, noted that fas of now, six days since the national curfew was imposed, 4158 cases have been reported where the curfew order has been breached. He thus called upon citizens to strictly abide by the curfew order and highlighted that police patrols will continue and road blocks will be maintained.

In addition, the DCP indicated that another type of theft has been reported namely in nightclubs where alcoholic beverages have been stolen while psychotropic drugs have been robbed from pharmacies. Culprits are suspected to be drugs addicts, he pointed out. He also made an appeal to all units of the Police Force to stay motivated in these dire moments.