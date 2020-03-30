Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Increases Testing Capacity

29 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola is as from Sunday (28) in a position to secure 50 to 100 coronavirus tests a day, the Health minister announced Saturday in Luanda.

Speaking at the daily briefing with the media, Sílvia Lutukuta said four months after the outbreak emerged in China, Angola recorded on Saturday (28) its fifth positive case of Covid-19, a 54-year old male national who arrived from Brazil.

The first two positive cases of the Covid-19 in Angola were reported on 21 March, followed by the third on 23 and 26 March respectively, involving two Angolans who arrived in Luanda from Portugal. The pair included a 41-year old woman.

Angola got on Thursday a batch of 100,000 masks, 20,000 Covid-19 tests and 1000 level three bio-security protection gears from China.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, the material received will enable the country to increase 20 times its laboratory response.

Until now, Angola has conducted 231 Covid-19 tests, having reported five positive cases.

The Health minister said that as from Sunday (29) gained the capacity to effect 50 to 100 Covid-19 tests a day.

Speaking to journalists at the daily update briefing, Sílvia Lutukuta said 62 of 100 samples are currently being processed.

She stated that in addition to the above mentioned samples being processed, there are 886 people suspected in institutional quarantine throughout the country, 535 in the capital, Luanda.

People in quarantine are in the provinces of Cunene (158 casos), Bié (4), Cuanza Norte (3), Uíge (14), Huíla (36) and Huambo (27), beside those oberving home confinement.

The minister explained that due to poor logitics and shortage of human resources, two types of quarantine have been put in place in the country, namely the institutional and home quarantine.

The coronavirus pandemic has until now claimed more that 30,000 lives around the world, two thirds of which in Europe, the Portuguese newpaper Publico reported.

The source states that more than 640,000 people have tested positive across the world.

Italy with 889 new deaths in the last 24 hours tops toll, followed by Spain (832) and the United States of America (453) that leads the number of infections.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.