Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Increases Testing Capacity

Luanda — Angola is as from Sunday (28) in a position to secure 50 to 100 coronavirus tests a day, the Health minister announced Saturday in Luanda.

Speaking at the daily briefing with the media, Sílvia Lutukuta said four months after the outbreak emerged in China, Angola recorded on Saturday (28) its fifth positive case of Covid-19, a 54-year old male national who arrived from Brazil.

The first two positive cases of the Covid-19 in Angola were reported on 21 March, followed by the third on 23 and 26 March respectively, involving two Angolans who arrived in Luanda from Portugal. The pair included a 41-year old woman.

Angola got on Thursday a batch of 100,000 masks, 20,000 Covid-19 tests and 1000 level three bio-security protection gears from China.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, the material received will enable the country to increase 20 times its laboratory response.

Until now, Angola has conducted 231 Covid-19 tests, having reported five positive cases.

The Health minister said that as from Sunday (29) gained the capacity to effect 50 to 100 Covid-19 tests a day.

Speaking to journalists at the daily update briefing, Sílvia Lutukuta said 62 of 100 samples are currently being processed.

She stated that in addition to the above mentioned samples being processed, there are 886 people suspected in institutional quarantine throughout the country, 535 in the capital, Luanda.

People in quarantine are in the provinces of Cunene (158 casos), Bié (4), Cuanza Norte (3), Uíge (14), Huíla (36) and Huambo (27), beside those oberving home confinement.

The minister explained that due to poor logitics and shortage of human resources, two types of quarantine have been put in place in the country, namely the institutional and home quarantine.

The coronavirus pandemic has until now claimed more that 30,000 lives around the world, two thirds of which in Europe, the Portuguese newpaper Publico reported.

The source states that more than 640,000 people have tested positive across the world.

Italy with 889 new deaths in the last 24 hours tops toll, followed by Spain (832) and the United States of America (453) that leads the number of infections.