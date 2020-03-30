Tanzania: A Letter to My President, John Magufuli of Tanzania

opinion

Transparency on data regarding current infections, new infections, critical patients, and deaths is very important in dealing with the coronavirus. There is no need for us to revert to secrecy.

Dear President Magufuli,

As I write this, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused more than 31 500 deaths from the more than 678,000 people infected worldwide. Throughout the world, health systems have been overwhelmed and the global economy is moving rapidly towards recession. And this is still before we reach the peak of the pandemic in the majority of countries.

Many countries around the world have had to take stern and stringent measures to address the virus. This includes many of our counterparts within the East Africa Community. Tanzania has taken some important steps such as a call to reduce unnecessary gatherings, encouraging frequent handwashing, and the establishment of three Cabinet committees to respond to the situation. Unfortunately, and given the gravity of the situation we face, these measures are grossly insufficient.

Tanzania faces many challenges in its attempt to manage this pandemic, including a weak economy and historically inadequate investments in the health sector. Official government figures show that our country has very few ICU spaces and those that exist...