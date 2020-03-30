Tanzania: A Letter to My President, John Magufuli of Tanzania

29 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Zitto Kabwe

Transparency on data regarding current infections, new infections, critical patients, and deaths is very important in dealing with the coronavirus. There is no need for us to revert to secrecy.

Dear President Magufuli,

As I write this, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused more than 31 500 deaths from the more than 678,000 people infected worldwide. Throughout the world, health systems have been overwhelmed and the global economy is moving rapidly towards recession. And this is still before we reach the peak of the pandemic in the majority of countries.

Many countries around the world have had to take stern and stringent measures to address the virus. This includes many of our counterparts within the East Africa Community. Tanzania has taken some important steps such as a call to reduce unnecessary gatherings, encouraging frequent handwashing, and the establishment of three Cabinet committees to respond to the situation. Unfortunately, and given the gravity of the situation we face, these measures are grossly insufficient.

Tanzania faces many challenges in its attempt to manage this pandemic, including a weak economy and historically inadequate investments in the health sector. Official government figures show that our country has very few ICU spaces and those that exist...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.