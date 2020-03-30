South Africa: More Than a Thousand South Africans Are Still Stranded Abroad - and They Plead for Help

analysis

It is all hands on deck as South Africans trapped abroad by Covid-19 try to get home. Diplomats are trying to help, but more is needed.

Like Viktor Navorski, the character played by Tom Hanks in the movie The Terminal, Cape Town travel executive Markus Coetzee is stuck in Sao Paulo airport and has been sleeping on a bench there for three days, with no end in sight. He's caught in bureaucratic limbo. He can't fly back home because OR Tambo International Airport is closed. Nor back to Chile where he came from because the country is now under a coronavirus lockdown. And the Brazilian authorities won't let him out of the airport because of their coronavirus restrictions.

He is just one of over a thousand South Africans stranded abroad by all the travel restrictions and lockdowns which governments have been frantically imposing to try to curb the wildfire spread of the coronavirus. They include elderly tourists who were on cruise ships and are now stuck in their hotels in Italy - the new epicentre of the pandemic - who can't get their vital medicines and are being fed a meagre diet by a skeleton staff. Other South Africans in...