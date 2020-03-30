South Africa: More Than a Thousand South Africans Are Still Stranded Abroad - and They Plead for Help

30 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius and Pieter-Louis Myburgh

It is all hands on deck as South Africans trapped abroad by Covid-19 try to get home. Diplomats are trying to help, but more is needed.

Like Viktor Navorski, the character played by Tom Hanks in the movie The Terminal, Cape Town travel executive Markus Coetzee is stuck in Sao Paulo airport and has been sleeping on a bench there for three days, with no end in sight. He's caught in bureaucratic limbo. He can't fly back home because OR Tambo International Airport is closed. Nor back to Chile where he came from because the country is now under a coronavirus lockdown. And the Brazilian authorities won't let him out of the airport because of their coronavirus restrictions.

He is just one of over a thousand South Africans stranded abroad by all the travel restrictions and lockdowns which governments have been frantically imposing to try to curb the wildfire spread of the coronavirus. They include elderly tourists who were on cruise ships and are now stuck in their hotels in Italy - the new epicentre of the pandemic - who can't get their vital medicines and are being fed a meagre diet by a skeleton staff. Other South Africans in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.