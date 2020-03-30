South Africa: Lockdown Had a Challenging Start, Say Ministers

30 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Christi Nortier

Things changed overnight in South Africa on 25 March, and it won't be the last time it does. Daily Maverick's Daily Digest will provide the essential bits of information about Covid-19 in South Africa and the world each day. Please do read on to understand these issues more deeply.

The first day of the lockdown was not without its challenges and ministers admitted as much.

There were 55 arrests for violating the regulations by the time Police Minister Bheki Cele gave an update on Friday evening.

There were reports of police being harsh with those suspected of violating the rules. Cele had his own equally stern response: "We'll act within the law but we'll have to be decisive. Decisiveness is measured and measurable."

Essential service workers were met with long queues because of a shortage of taxis, said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. He says he has requested more taxis to reduce queues and the frequency of trips.

Residents of Alexandra township in Johannesburg queue for food at the Alex Mall on day two of the national lockdown. (Photo:m EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook)

