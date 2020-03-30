Western Sahara: President of Republic Inspects Health Centers, Stresses Need to Take Care of Citizens' Health

Shaheed Al-Hafed — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali on Sunday visited the health centers in Shaheed Al-Hafed, where he stressed the need to take care of the health of the citizens.

The President of the Republic, who was accompanied by members of the Government and members of the National Mechanism of Protection of Coronavirus, visited the center of Shaheed Balla, where he inspected all facilities and received explanations about the center and the health services it offers to the citizens. He reiterated the necessity to take care of the health of the citizens, especially in this circumstance, due to the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

President Brahim Ghali also visited the health complex of Basheer Saleh, where he received full explanations about the complex and the health services it provides to the citizens. He toured the wings of the complex, met the complex's patients and listened to them, stressing their continued escort.

With the increasing spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, President Brahim Ghali made it clear that the State will spare no effort to protect the citizens, noting that it was quick to take a number of measures and to prevent the Coronavirus.