Luanda — Two of Angola's cases of coronavirus infection died Saturday in Luanda, the Health minister Sílvia Lutukuta announced on Sunday here.

They are a 59-year Angolan resident in Portugal who arrived in Luanda on 12 March, and another 37-year old male national who arrived on 13 March from Lisbon.

According to the minister during the daily briefing with the media, Angola has until now recorded seven confirmed cases of the Covid-19 pandemic.