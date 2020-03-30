Somalia: Puntland Suspends Khat Import Over COVID-19

28 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's northeastern Puntland state has announced it suspended the import of Khat from neighboring Ethiopia to prevent the spread of the deadly Covid-19.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry of Puntland said the suspension will come into effect from Saturday, March 28 and the security forces were ordered to enforce the directive.

In addition, Puntland stated that all its borders with Somaliland and Ethiopia will be closed for several weeks as part of the preventive measures against the Coronavirus.

Somalia has confirmed its 3rd case of Covid-19 on Friday, March 27 after a foreigner working with UN mission in the country tested positive for Coronavirus.

