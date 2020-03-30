South Africa: There's Nothing Like a Crisis to Show Up the Underperformers in a Government

opinion

How one gains the trust and consent of the citizenry is the salient and urgent question at this point.

The future was a verb in hibernation

- Villanelle for an Anniversary: Seamus Heaney

These are strange times. Across the world, countries are in a race to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The way we live our lives has been drastically curtailed and the news cycle seems filled only with endless tales of disease, unease and death.

The virus spares no one, whether Boris Johnson, Prince Charles, Sophie Trudeau or Tom Hanks. It also does not spare the poorest and most vulnerable in our society.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the nationwide lockdown which commenced on Friday, many questions swirled about how exactly this was going to be effected. South Africa is a deeply divided country straining at its seams in just about every way. A pandemic could not have come at a worse time. In the midst of it came a downgrade from Moody's, which will almost certainly mean greater economic hardship when we eventually get to the other side of lockdown.

Ramaphosa deployed the SANDF to assist in enforcing the lockdown. He sent them out somewhat optimistically to serve South...