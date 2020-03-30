Nigeria: COVID-19 - Cut Data Price Now, Nigerians Tell MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile

Many Nigerians have taken to the social media Monday morning to call for downward review of data prices by telecommunication service providers in the country.

The hashtag (#CutDataPrrices) is one of those trending on twitter right now.

Nigerians are contending that, since the Federal Government had declared a total lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states, and some state governments doing same, it was only normal for the service providers to cut down on data prices to enable them keep up with happenings in the country.

Here are some of the tweets:

With the Lockdown of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state:

- Electric bill for the month of April should be waived.

- Nigerians in these states should receive a weekly wage

- Food items should be made available.

- One month free dstv subscription

- #CutDataPrices during this period!

-- Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) March 30, 2020

#CutDataPrices#CutDataPrices#CutDataPrices#CutDataPrices#CutDataPrices#CutDataPrices#CutDataPrices#CutDataPrices#CutDataPrices

Lend your voice.

Now that the government has made it mandatory to stay inside for 14 days, telecom companies should #CutDataPrices

Pls RT 🙏🏿

-- #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 30, 2020

To telecom companies planning to donate 1billion to CoVID19, please we are begging you, #CutDataPrices. Easy access to Internet in this Corona times, would help stay at home and curb the spread of CoVID19.

Thank you🙇‍♂️@MTNNG @9mobileng @GloWorld@AirtelNigeria @GOtvNg@DStvNg pic.twitter.com/uHSAA751rP

-- BabaTunde 🧔 (@AtolagbeBO) March 30, 2020

If there's any Trend i can protest, sabotage, riot and strike for, its this one.

Yo! This niggas are the reason I'm not a millionaire 😢😓

Especially @9mobileng yall are too stingy cut down the Damn data! I use 3gb per day and I'm not a yahoo boy😭😭

Join the Tag#CutDataPrices pic.twitter.com/KU4ZRr4K3o

-- 🇳🇬WOLEXZ TRICKS 💯🇳🇬 (@wolexz_tricks) March 30, 2020

We don't want "double data" nonsense.

Same thing they do with double credit and increase the call rates and before you know it's your credit is gone.

Simply reduce the cost of dat, show Nigerians that you're in solidarity with them this trying period.#CutDataPrices

-- Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) March 30, 2020

It is very important for service providers to either give free data now or #CutDataPrices . Also important for DSTV to "do quarantine for us " by giving everyone free DSTV and GOTV in April or cut prices. After all DSTV subscription is only expensive because of sports channels.

-- ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ™☤ (@OmasoroO) March 30, 2020

@AirtelNigeria @MTNNG @globacoms @9mobileng

Please cut data prices.. #CutDataPrices

It's time to give back to your customers at this trying time 🙏🙏

-- BIG EYE 👁 (@Eze_Vic1) March 29, 2020

Dear @AirtelNigeria, don't you people even care about your customers? We load card every 2 days to sub your expensive data plans yet during this period, you can't even pity us small? #cutdataprices

-- FitMedic 🇳🇬 (@FEMMY466) March 29, 2020

Dear Network Providers,

It is important that you put into consideration cutting of data prices. People stay online to access info,lots of business thrive from being online,in this period of Isolation,it is only right that you #CutDataPrices if you care about your customers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

-- WarepamorSammy 🇳🇬 (@Warepamorsammy) March 29, 2020

Dear telecom companies,

Save your audio donations,

Do something people can feel.

Do something that people can feel the impact. Do something for the people.#CutDataPrices now.#CutDataPrices now.#CutDataPrices now.#CutDataPrices now.#CutDataPrices now.

Pls RT till they act.

-- #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 30, 2020

During this lockdown, the only thing that can help people not to lose their sanity is availability of data. People will need data to work from home, talk to family & friends, take online courses, see movies and all. I'm pleading with our network providers to #CutDataPrices 🙏

-- Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) March 30, 2020