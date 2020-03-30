Nigeria: Stock Your Homes With Food, Minister Tells Women

30 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olayemi John-Mensah

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has urged Nigerian women to take precautionary measures and stock their homes with food to remain at home to minimise the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on gender dimension of coronavirus urged women to adhere strictly to the directives to curb the spread of the virus in the society.

She appealed to women groups and organisations to respect constituted authorities and adhere to all government directives on hosting of public events such as village meetings, town meetings, weddings, burials, celebrations and all festive activities during the period.

