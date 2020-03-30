Tanzania: Criminal Cases Drop By Over 3pc, Says Dci

29 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ludovick Kazoka in Dodoma

THE number of criminal cases reported this year has dropped by 3.2 per cent compared to the cases reported in the same period last year, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Robert Boaz has said.

The DCI told a press conference yesterday that 9,263 criminal cases were reported to the police between January and February this year compared to 9,572 criminal cases reported in the same period last year.

"There is decrease of 309 criminal cases compared to last year which is equivalent to 3.2 per cent drop in the number of criminal cases," said the DCI, while briefing reporters on the state of crime in the country for the past two months.

Mr Boaz noted further that there was a 20.3-per cent decrease in the number of traffic cases reported between January and February this year compared to the number of traffic crimes reported in the same period last year.

He said 425 traffic cases were reported between January and February this year compared to 533 traffic cases reported in the same period last year.

"There is a decline of 108 traffic offences compared to last year. This is equivalent to a 20.3-per cent drop," he said.

Mr Boaz explained that peace is crucial for national and individual development, urging members of the public to cooperate with the police to maintain peace in the country.

"The state of the crime in the country keeps decreasing. We call on members of the public to continue cooperating with the police to maintain peace," he said.

The DCI used the occasion to urge every member of the public to take precautions against the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

"Let us not make fun of this disease. Every person should take precautions. This is a serious disease," he concluded.

So far, the United Republic of Tanzania has reported 14 cases of Covid-19 with the first patient in the country confirmed to have recovered.

