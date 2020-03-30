Tanzania: Police Impound 130 Stolen Vehicles

POLICE have impounded 130 stolen vehicles for the past two months in an ongoing countrywide special operation on stolen vehicles following growing cases of theft in the country.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Robert Boaz made the disclosure here yesterday, pointing out that the force has also impounded 753 stolen motorcycles for the past two months.

"We are holding 128 suspects in connection with stolen vehicles and motorcycles. We are questioning them on the crime. After the investigations, legal action will follow its course," said the DCI.

DCI Boaz explained that thieves stole the vehicles while parked at house compounds at night and dismantled them in order to sell spare parts or sell the vehicles.

He said those wishing to purchase reconditioned vehicles should check with the Tanzania Police Force to confirm if a seller is the genuine owner of the vehicle, saying the details on a vehicle's log book should match with those in the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) database.

"Vehicle proprietors wishing to change vehicle engine and color should inform TRA before carrying out the change," he said.

DCI Boaz said used spare parts business operators should observe regulations requiring them to have a valid license, saying the business operators should keep records of where they obtained the used spare parts.

"The police force will enhance operations to inspect spare part businesses to establish legality of the spare parts sold in the shops. The business owners should keep good records of the used spare parts they sell," he said.

Meanwhile, the DCI has reminded members of the public to report to the police when pick pockets snatch their mobile phones, saying the force has a unit responsible for cybercrime.

"The force is able to trace stolen mobile phones when switched on and arrest the thief," he said while responding to questions from the media.