South Africa: Water and Sanitation Delivers More Water Tanks to Sowetan Communities to Fight Coronavirus COVID-19

29 March 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

DWS mounts offensive against Covid-19 with delivery of more water tanks to residents

In an effort to flatten the curve of the coronavirus in Gauteng, which has recorded the largest number of infections in the country, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has today, 29 March 2020, delivered 100 more water tanks to needy communities in Soweto, Johannesburg.

The 100 water tankers, with a capacity of 2500 litres, are in addition to the 187 water tanks the Department delivered yesterday to communities across the province.

The Department aims to deliver water tanks and water tankers (trucks) to vulnerable communities to allow them access to water to wash their hands during the period of the sweeping deadly coronavirus.

The Department is one of the frontline Government Departments working to ensure that the country is not catastrophically overwhelmed by the virus. Access to water is one of the ways communities will be able to realise that their everyday life is compatible with public health guidelines.

In line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's measures to combat the virus, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, announced the immediate provision of water to especially desperate communities. This is to prevent the curve of the virus being even steeper if communities lacked access to water.

DWS's Gauteng Provincial Head, Sibusiso Mthembu, said the delivery of water to various communities in the province was well underway and proceeding at a satisfactory pace given that Gauteng was profoundly hit by the virus.

Mthembu added that Gauteng was the engine of the country's economy and this necessitated that no effort should be spared to ensure that there was a semblance of normality in as far as water access was concerned.

He said the central objective of the Department was to quickly provide water to communities to weather the storms of increasing infections, making it a point that people were able to stay healthy now and beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is of utmost importance that members of the communities keep the social distance and stay one meter apart as they are out to access water from the water tanks. This is significant in that we must get on top of the virus and that we stop the transmission of the virus," said Mthembu.

Reiterating the necessity of saving lives, Mthembu said the work of the Department would continue so that the vulnerable were cushioned from the impact coronavirus, adding that complacency was not an option during this time.

Enquries:

Sputnik Ratau

Cell: 082 874 2942

Hosia Sithole

Cell: 082 723 2442

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.