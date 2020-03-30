Uganda: Museveni Drops Akol, Appoints Musinguzi to Head Ura

President Museveni on Sunday appointed Mr John Musinguzi Rujoki as the new Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

According to Mr Museveni, the appointment of the NITA-U Board Chairperson who has also been a Senior Presidential Advisor on Information and Communication Technology, takes immediate effect.

Mr Musinguzi is the former head of the Finance and Audit Department in the Special Revenue Protection Services.

He holds a master's degree in Computing and Information Systems from University of Greenwich and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Makerere University.

Ms Akol, in a Sunday tweet, welcomed the appointment of Mr Musinguzi and asked the URA family to give him utmost support.

"It has been an absolute honour and privilege to be your team leader for 5 years and 5 months. Thank you for loving me, for supporting me and for being loyal to me," Ms Akol tweeted. "May God bless you all. The struggle to liberate our country continues".

Mr Musinguzi takes over at time when URA is grappling with revenue collection shortages.

According to the half year revenue performance report for the Financial Year 2019/20, URA registered a revenue shortfall of nearly Shs700 billion against a target of Shs9.7 trillion.