Uganda: Museveni Appoints Atingi-Ego As Bou Deputy Governor

Dr Michael Atingi-Ego has been appointed as the new Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda (BoU), by President Museveni.

Mr Museveni, announced the appointment in a Sunday tweet, a day after the Central Bank board of directors, unanimously picked the Director of Research at Bank of Uganda, Dr Adam Mugume, to perform the duties of the deputy governor.

The position fell vacant about three months ago when Dr Louis Kasekende's contract ended. Dr Kasekende served as deputy governor for 10 years.

Dr Atingi-Ego is currently the executive director of Macroeconomics and Financial Management, Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa, based in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Before that, he served at BoU, as the executive director in charge of research.

In 2008, he served at the International Monetary Fund.