Nigeria: Coronavirus - Ogun Shuts Routes to Other States, Benin Republic

28 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ajala Samuel Akindele

The Ogun State Government has announced the closure of its routes to neighbouring states and the international border with the Republic of Benin.

The closure will be effected at 12 midnight on Sunday. It will be in force for two weeks in the first instance.

Ogun shares boundaries with Lagos, currently the epicentre of the pandemic.

The government said with this restriction order, "movement in and out of the state is thus banned as a further measure to contain the coronavirus pandemic".

The statement was made available on the official Twitter page of Ogun State Government and signed by Kunle Somorin, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

It said "the state is constrained to effect border closure in order to stem and flatten the curve of the spread of the dreaded corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic, not only in the state but in the country and in the West African sub-region.

"The position of Ogun State is peculiar. It not only shares an international border with the Republic of Benin, it does so with all other states in the South West (except Ekiti), including Lagos State, which has understandably recorded the highest number of infections in the country largely because it hosts the busiest air and sea ports and it's the nation's economic capital.

"The border closure will not only be beneficial to Ogun State but the national efforts to curtail and contain the virus. Lessons from other climes strongly indicate that closure of borders has the potential to drastically flatten the curve of spread whilst unrestricted movement portends grave dangers."

Exceptions

The governor said the only exceptions to the interstate restrictions are vehicles conveying personnel involved in essential services such as security agencies, health workers, food and medical items and petroleum products.

The statement enjoined citizens to fully cooperate with the security agencies who have been fully briefed and directed to effect the closure, noting that at this period of a global pandemic and national emergency all hands must be on deck to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The border closure and other measures will be reviewed from time to time, in response to developments as they unfold, the statement noted.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how many states have subtly 'usurped' the powers of President Muhammadu Buhari by closing routes leading to their states to curb the current health outbreak.

Mr Buhari has also been criticised for not being in the 'frontline' of direct efforts to address the outbreak like other world leaders.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.