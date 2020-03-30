Zimbabwe: Property Mogul Buyanga, Ex Trade Barbs Over Son

29 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

PROPERTY mogul Frank Buyanga has dismissed allegations circulating that he kidnapped his five year-old son at Park Town Shopping Centre in Harare last week.

This comes after the mother of the minor, Chantelle Muteswa, rushed to the High Court Friday with an urgent application claiming her son had been kidnapped in full view of police officers who did not take any action to stop the crime.

On Saturday, Muteswa told journalists that Buyanga was using his unnamed, but well-connected individuals in the corridors of power, to bulldoze his way to the child through kidnappings.

However, in response, the businessman said, Muteswa was aware that he had returned custody of his child following a landmark court ruling, early this month, granting him joint custody of the child.

"I filed a police report for contempt of court with you on 11 March 2020 after the mother of my son Ms Chantelle Muteswa failed to comply with the court order which states that my access was extended to allow me to give accommodation to the minor child and you ran away with the child," Buyanga wrote to Chantelle in a letter in possession of this publication.

"I hereby write this letter to notify you I have recovered my son at Park Town shops in Harare."

Addressing journalists in Harare Saturday, Muteswa claimed that the businessman was enjoying protection from some unnamed corrupt senior government officials.

However, she declined to respond to questions from the media whether it was fair to accuse Buyanga of kidnapping his son when he was granted the right to be with him by the courts.

Buyanga had been with the boy since mid-last year until the minor was allegedly abducted by the mother from his school on 11 March. He also allegedly abducted the minor last Thursday.

Muteswa and Buyanga have been engaged in a protracted legal battle over the custody of the five year old boy.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.