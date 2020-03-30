Zimbabwe: Property Mogul Buyanga, Ex Trade Barbs Over Son

PROPERTY mogul Frank Buyanga has dismissed allegations circulating that he kidnapped his five year-old son at Park Town Shopping Centre in Harare last week.

This comes after the mother of the minor, Chantelle Muteswa, rushed to the High Court Friday with an urgent application claiming her son had been kidnapped in full view of police officers who did not take any action to stop the crime.

On Saturday, Muteswa told journalists that Buyanga was using his unnamed, but well-connected individuals in the corridors of power, to bulldoze his way to the child through kidnappings.

However, in response, the businessman said, Muteswa was aware that he had returned custody of his child following a landmark court ruling, early this month, granting him joint custody of the child.

"I filed a police report for contempt of court with you on 11 March 2020 after the mother of my son Ms Chantelle Muteswa failed to comply with the court order which states that my access was extended to allow me to give accommodation to the minor child and you ran away with the child," Buyanga wrote to Chantelle in a letter in possession of this publication.

"I hereby write this letter to notify you I have recovered my son at Park Town shops in Harare."

Addressing journalists in Harare Saturday, Muteswa claimed that the businessman was enjoying protection from some unnamed corrupt senior government officials.

However, she declined to respond to questions from the media whether it was fair to accuse Buyanga of kidnapping his son when he was granted the right to be with him by the courts.

Buyanga had been with the boy since mid-last year until the minor was allegedly abducted by the mother from his school on 11 March. He also allegedly abducted the minor last Thursday.

Muteswa and Buyanga have been engaged in a protracted legal battle over the custody of the five year old boy.