South Africa: 5 Arrested in Northern Cape for 'Illegally Hunting' Kudu, Gemsbok and Wildebeest

Five men aged 20 to 42 were arrested in the Northern Cape on Saturday at about 23:00 for allegedly hunting illegally.

SAPS members who were busy with patrol duties responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle that was driving at high speed on Main Road in Severn near Kuruman.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, five SAPS members stopped a white bakkie and searched it.

"While searching the bakkie they found one gemsbok, one kudu and one wildebeest to the value of R30 000. The members further recovered one rifle and nine rounds of ammunition," Ramatseba said.

"Five suspects were arrested after failing to give a satisfactory explanation to the officials. A Toyota bakkie was also confiscated."

Major General Johan Bean, commander of the John Taolo Gaetsewe cluster, commended the SAPS members for their commitment and dedication.

The five suspects will appear in the Kuruman Magistrate's Court on Monday.

News24