South Africa: The Capital of South Africa's Retirees Is Abysmal

Alexander Forbes recently released the first major research on the financial survival of pensioners of retirement schemes in SA - and it does not make happy reading. This research was done before the Covid-19 outbreak and Moody's downgraded South Africa. The situation now is likely to be far worse.

Alexander Forbes has examined a number of issues including retirement dates, choice of annuity (pension) and how much capital retirees have at retirement.

The big question, however, is: Do South Africa pensioners have enough money to last from the date of retirement until death? The answer for most is: no.

An actuary and a leader in retirement research, John Anderson, head of strategic development at Alexander Forbes, says many retirees are going to have cut back on spending and rely on others, such as children and relatives to survive.

If they are young and fit enough to work they need to get out there. This is a good option to supplement income if you can.

The older you are and the more ill you are, the less likely you are to find a job.

The survey is based on research on 11,594 pensioners, who retired between 1992 and 2018.

