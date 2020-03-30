Nigeria: Coronavirus - University of Ibadan Predicts 312 Cases in Nigeria By Friday

30 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Nigeria will likely have at least 312 confirmed cases of coronavirus by Friday, April 3, data released by the University of Ibadan has predicted.

The report by the University of Ibadan Committee on COVID-19 Data Analysis and Management, said if the current trend continued, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria would hit 312 by Friday.

As of Monday morning, Nigeria has recorded 111 cases.

The report was made known to the public by the institution's Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnership, Olanike Adeyemo, on her Facebook wall.

"Approximately 70.4 per cent of those people currently infected with COVID-19 were initially exposed to the disease on day 12 of the occurrence of the disease in Nigeria.

"The predictive model is an indication that the disease will continue to be on the increase in the days ahead and that time, in days, accounted for 89.0 per cent of the variation in the cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

"If the current trend continues, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is expected to be at least 312 by 3rd April, 2020," the explanatory note on one of the graphs reads.

The Vice Chancellor, Idowu Olayinka, confirmed the report to PREMIUM TIMES via telephone.

Confirmed cases

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nigeria has tested over 2,000 people for COVID-19, as the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the agency was working to track about 6,000 people who have been in contact with persons who tested positive.

Mr Ihekweazu spoke on Monday morning on Channels Television. He reiterated that the confirmed COVID-19 cases are expected to rise.

"In the short-term, the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 are expected to keep rising, but NCDC also expect to be able to get on top of this," Mr Ihekweazu said.

This newspaper also reported how a total of 111 people have tested positive to the virus, as of Sunday night, according to the NCDC

As part of the measures to check the spread of the disease, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday announced a lockdown of Lagos and Abuja, the two most affected states by the virus, as well as Ogun, due to its proximity to Lagos.

Currently, Lagos has 68 cases; Abuja - 21, Ogun - three, Ekiti - one, Oyo - seven, Osun - two, Enugu - two, Edo - two, Bauchi - two, while Benue, Kaduna and Rivers states have one case respectively.

The minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, also said the lockdown will allow the government to trace those who have been in contact with those who have tested positive to COVID-19.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.