South Africa: Getting Arrested During Lockdown Is Easier Than You Think

30 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

The clampdown on lockdown is strict. But what happens when you run out of groceries or need to make an urgent trip to the pharmacy? The rules say in that case, you're allowed to leave the house, but the experience of a Mitchells Plain resident shows you might just end up in jail.

Ebrahim Hartley was on his way to buy electricity at his local spaza shop on Saturday when he was arrested, for being in public during the lockdown.

Speaking on Hartley's behalf, his wife, Rushaan Basardien-Hartley, said the incident happened just outside their home at one o'clock in the afternoon, and her husband - a diabetic - was only released from police custody just before midnight.

He had allegedly tried to explain to police his reasons for leaving his home and had proof in the form of his ID, some cash and a slip with the electricity meter number.

A panic-stricken Basardien-Hartley tried to contact the Mitchells Plain police station, but was sent in circles before she received word that her husband was in the holding cells and would apparently only be released after the 21-day lockdown had transpired.

Luckily, this wasn't the case, but Hartley was issued...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.