Zimbabwe: Teacher Caged One Year for Duping Student Nurses

Chipinge — A Checheche-based teacher who defrauded locals here their hard earned cash promising to secure their for relatives, nursing student places at Mashoko School of Nursing in Masvingo, was caged for 12 months by a local magistrate court.

Alex Mahanga, 52, appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembawarare facing fraud charges.

He pleaded guilty to charges of swindling six people over $9 044 to unsuspecting job seekers.

Asked by the magistrate why he committed the offence, Mahanga said he wanted the money to pay fees for his niece who had secured a place at a local tertiary institution before handing him a year in jail.

However, Nembawarare suspended six months on condition that he pays a $2 000 fine and another six months were suspended on the condition that he restitutes $ 9 044 to the complainants.

In passing sentence, the magistrate took into consideration that a custodial sentence would result in Mahanga losing his job and failure to raise the money required to restitute the complainants.

Prosecutors told the court that Mahanga connived with his two colleagues, Joshua Mbindi and Patricia Magazine, who are still at large to fraud the complainants.

The job seekers were identified as; Caiphas Mtetwa, Daniel and David Mlambo, Bonwell Mahanya, Joice Munaiwa, and Mabhoko Osbert.

It is reported that Mahanga approached the victims on different dates and told them his accomplices were responsible for recruiting students nurses at Mashoko Mission School of Nursing.

He would then request the complainants to give him application letters with all the necessary documents in order to process the required paperwork.

Mahanga on another date also in Chipinge met the complainants and told them that their relatives applications had been successfully accepted and they were supposed to pay tuition, administration and accommodation fees to an Ecocash number which he supplied them with.

On different occasions, the complainants would deposit money into Mahanga's Ecocash number.

The total value prejudiced was $9 044 and nothing was recovered.