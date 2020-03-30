Zimbabwe: Chipinge Brothers On the Run for Killing Villager Over 4 Stolen Goats

29 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

TWO Chipinge brothers have gone into hiding after they recently killed a fellow villager they accused of stealing another villager's four goats.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Richard Sithole, 26.

The deceased's body was later found along the nearby Save River by his father.

Kakohwa said Sithole was reportedly assaulted to death by Simon and Joseph Tends aged 32 and 38 respectively.

On the day in question, Sithole was confronted by the pair at Violet Mareva's homestead at around 1300hrs during a traditional beer feast in Guvarekipi village under Chief Garahwa.

The deceased and his friend Edgar Tends, 34, were accused of stealing James Mukupe's four goats.

"They untied their shoelaces and used them to tie Edgar and Sithole's hands behind their backs. They force marched them towards Save River and started punching them with fists, booted feet and assaulted them using sticks," said the police spokesperson.

However, Edgar was lucky as he managed to escape when they were walking along Save River at around 1400hrs and made a police report at Chisumbanje Police Station.

Sithole's body was later discovered by his father, William Marewangepo Sithole, 80, at around 1900hrs and he made a police report.

His body had bruises and his hands were still tied at the back before it was taken to St Peters Hospital for post-mortem. However, the police could not divulge the contents of the post-mortem results.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.