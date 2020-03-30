South Africa: SANDF Calls Reserve Force Members for COVID-19 Deployment

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is calling on members of the Reserve Force to complement the already deployed SANDF in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The call is in line with the National Disaster Management Act of 2002 Section 27, sub-section 2, which provides that the SANDF must release its personnel to a national Organ of State for rendering of emergency services.

Sub-section 2(f) provides for the SANDF to assist with the movement of persons and goods to and from or within the disaster stricken or threatened area(s).

The SANDF has appealed to civilian employers to release staff members called up for the Reserve Force Service.

The SANDF will be deployed in various capacities in the implementation of the national lockdown in order to execute a broad plan of urban and rural operations.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. South Africa went into lockdown last Friday.

Globally, there are 638 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 30 039 confirmed deaths and 203 countries are affected by the pandemic.

"Similarly, the SA Military Health Service has called up Reserve Force doctors, nurses, and operational emergency care practitioners together with teams to work with other health practitioners in various fields. The SANDF is grateful to the Reserve Force members for their willingness to serve and appeals to civilian employers to release their staff members called up for Reserve Force Service," the Department of Defence and Military Veterans said.