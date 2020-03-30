Tunisia: Covid-19 - Thirty-Four More Confirmed Cases in Tunisia, Bringing Total to 312

30 March 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Thirty-four new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday in Tunisia, bringing the overall number to 312, announced the Health Ministry.

Since the spread of the virus, 3,305 samples were taken, the ministry added in a press release.

The number of deaths did not rise: eight were announced on Saturday evening (3 in Sfax, 1 in Sousse, 1 in Ariana, 1 in Kef, 1 in Mahdia and 1 in Tataouine).

Sunday's confirmed infections follow test results which came positive out of 536 samples in Charles Nicolle hospital (287 samples) and Pasteur Institute (249).

The geographical distribution of the 312 confirmed cases over 21 governorates is as follows: Tunis (79), Ariana (44), Ben Arous (29), Médenine (19), Sousse (25), Monastir (25), Bizerte (21), Kébili (15), Sfax (11), Manouba (09), Nabeul (08), Tataouine (06), Kef (06), Tozeur (06), Gabès (04), Mahdia (05), Sidi Bouzid (03), Kairouan (02), Zaghouan (02), Gafsa (01) and Kasserine (01).

The number of Tunisian nationals who were repatriated and placed in mandatory self-quarantine reached 18,305, figures released on March 28 show. 12,177 completed the quarantine period, while the remaining 6,128 are still in self-isolation under daily medical supervision.

The ministry said, in this vein, the pandemic's evolution is a "telltale sign that the virus is spreading rapidly in several regions of the country" hence the need to "abide by self-quarantine and general lockdown which are key preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.."

Citizens are called to fully observe the law and shoulder their collective responsibility by complying with health protection measures.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.