Tunisia: Covid-19 - Thirty-Four More Confirmed Cases in Tunisia, Bringing Total to 312

Tunis/Tunisia — Thirty-four new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday in Tunisia, bringing the overall number to 312, announced the Health Ministry.

Since the spread of the virus, 3,305 samples were taken, the ministry added in a press release.

The number of deaths did not rise: eight were announced on Saturday evening (3 in Sfax, 1 in Sousse, 1 in Ariana, 1 in Kef, 1 in Mahdia and 1 in Tataouine).

Sunday's confirmed infections follow test results which came positive out of 536 samples in Charles Nicolle hospital (287 samples) and Pasteur Institute (249).

The geographical distribution of the 312 confirmed cases over 21 governorates is as follows: Tunis (79), Ariana (44), Ben Arous (29), Médenine (19), Sousse (25), Monastir (25), Bizerte (21), Kébili (15), Sfax (11), Manouba (09), Nabeul (08), Tataouine (06), Kef (06), Tozeur (06), Gabès (04), Mahdia (05), Sidi Bouzid (03), Kairouan (02), Zaghouan (02), Gafsa (01) and Kasserine (01).

The number of Tunisian nationals who were repatriated and placed in mandatory self-quarantine reached 18,305, figures released on March 28 show. 12,177 completed the quarantine period, while the remaining 6,128 are still in self-isolation under daily medical supervision.

The ministry said, in this vein, the pandemic's evolution is a "telltale sign that the virus is spreading rapidly in several regions of the country" hence the need to "abide by self-quarantine and general lockdown which are key preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.."

Citizens are called to fully observe the law and shoulder their collective responsibility by complying with health protection measures.