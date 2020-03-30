Zimbabwe: Parirenyatwa Dismisses Fake Coronavirus Message

29 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Samuel Takawira

The Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has dismissed as fake a message circulating on social media purporting that some of its nurses have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Parirenyatwa said none of its nurses tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have taken note of some falsehoods circulating on social media regarding nurses who are alleged to have tested positive for COVID-19 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. The fact of the matter is that only one of our students nurses fell into a category of a suspect case and was sent for testing.

"We are glad to announce that the test came out negative and this result has been appropriately communicated to her. None of our staff members has died from COVID-19 as has been peddled on some social media platforms," reads the statement.

The statement went on to urge members of the public to desist from peddling lies.

"We take strong exception to such falsehoods which are bent on causing unnecessary panic amongst our staff and the public," reads part of the statement.

