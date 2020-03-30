Tunisia: Covid-19 - First Confirmed Case in Béja

30 March 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Béja reported on Monday its first COVID-19 case.

Test results for six people came positive for a man native of Testour, said Local Health Director Khemais Kaabi.

The man was infected when he attended a wedding ceremony on March 14-15 in Boumhel (governorate of Ben Arous), the same source added.

The patient has been placed in self-quarantine since March 27 along with his wife, the official added. Samples were also taken from their relatives .

253 persons were put into quarantine in Béja, including 174 who completed the required fourteen days.

