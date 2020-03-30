Tanzania: Women Access Loans From Local Govt Authorities

WOMEN have access to loans from Local Government Authorities (LGAs) in Siha District, Kilimanjaro Region, thanks to the SNV Netherlands- based Development Organisation's programme that provides education to women on such loans.

This was revealed in Siha District recently by SNV Deputy Manager (Milk Project) Paschal Tekwi, when addressing a women symposium in Siha District, Kilimanjaro Region.

"SNV, through Tanzania Agricultural Marketing (TAM), trained women on the availability of loans from LGAs.

On International Women's Day, which was held in Siha, SNV through TAM with funds from UKAID facilitated the participation of 60 women in training and loans were issued to women groups at the event."

He expressed his optimism that through the awareness gained, women would continue accessing loans from LGAs to accelerate their investment in Yoba Yoghurt (Mtindi Lishe) to improve incomes and nutrition.

"TAM is also working with another SNV project called 'Income and Employment for Women and Youth (IEWY)' funded by Comic Relief.

The project provides technical support in dairy production and processing, including Yoba."

Speaking on the occasion, Siha District Commissioner (DC) Onesmo Bueswelu said the government valued and respected women because of the role they played in building the nation and that was why it improved health facilities, especially those based on maternal health related directly to women.

"The government has embarked on different maternal health projects to improve the wellbeing of mother and child because it is well aware that women's good health is also for the nation's economy because of the role they play in building the national economy," he said in a speech read on his behalf by the Kilimanjaro Regional Education Officer Paulina Mkwama.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged different development stakeholders to ensure they contributed to women development programmes due to the importance of women in building the economy of the nation.

For his part, Siha District Council Executive Director (DED) Ndaki Muhuli said to improve women's businesses the council had provided more than 50m/- to 22 women groups during the fiscal year 2016/17.

"The funds were part of the 10 per cent set aside by the council for loans meant for women, the youth and people living with disabilities as directed by the government.

In 2017/18, the council disbursed 45m/- to women groups," he said, adding that in 2018/19, the council provided 59m/- to women groups.

SNV is a Dutch international development organisation which has been working in Tanzania since 1971.

It aims at achieving inclusive growth and development through effective solutions with local impact, which are essential for lasting development success.