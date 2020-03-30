South Africa: Communications and Digital Technologies On DStv Easter Weekend Channel

press release

DSTV responds to Government's call with an enriching Easter weekend channel

In responding to a rallying call from the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to assist the religious sector, DStv has decided to launch a new, pop up channel catering for various Christianity groupings that is set to launch on 9 April with rich content aimed at viewers who are home over the Easter weekend.

The channel, named Africa Easter Channel, is in collaboration with the renowned TBN Africa, DStv Channel 343. Across South Africa, over 80% worshippers observe and celebrate the Easter period, hence different and various Christian denominations be will be looked after by the channel.

Minister Stella Ndabeni- Abrahams made the call for MultiChoice to setup a dedicated pop-up channel for various religious groups in the country during this Easter Weekend.

The current restrictions due to the global pandemic, COVID-19, will see South Africans staying at home during the Easter Weekend. Accordingly, Africa Easter Channel's offering of music and sermons is bound to keep DStv viewers engaged and fulfilled during the four days of the channel going live. The channel will broadcast until Easter Monday, 13 April.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, 23 March 2020 announced various measures to curb the further spread of the COVID-19 virus, welcomingly, the religious sector have heeded the call by the President. The channel further enhances the positive response received from the religious sector.

Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO, said: "We are happy to have immediately responded to the minister's call to assist millions of South African worshippers who regard Easter as a pivotal period of worship. As a responsible broadcaster, we are more than happy to partner with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies as we afford worshippers to observe Easter from the comfort of their homes."

Popular gospel artists such as Lebo Sekgobela, Dr. Tumi, Hillsong, William McDowell and Rebecca Malope will feature prominently in the channel. The channel's schedule will also include churches such as Methodist, Anglican and Catholic.

In adhering to the national lockdown requirements, the recorded messages submitted by the churches will be broadcast on the channel.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies welcomed this intervention and said: "communications and digital technologies will play an important role during this disaster period and beyond. We therefore appreciate MultiChoice's response to our call for an industry-wide intervention to ensure that religious programming, especially over the Easter weekend, is produced and accessible to millions of South Africans utilising alternative means."

Lucky Mbiko, Managing Director of TBN Africa said: "We have responded to this call by partnering with churches, and some of the biggest gospel artists to bring you the best Easter worship experience to as many viewers as possible. Join us on the African Easter channel 344 on DStv for 4 days during the Easter Weekend.