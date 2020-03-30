Angola: COVID-19 - Suspect Death Under Clinical Investigation

Luanda — Samples of the Angolan citizen who passed away, last Saturday, at Girassol clinic in Luanda, have been taken to laboratory for processing to determine the real cause of death, the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, has said.

According to the official, from the epidemiological and clinical evaluation made to the deceased citizen, other associated diseases were diagnosed, especially sudden respiratory failure that resulted in death.

"The citizen does not have an epidemiological link with the countries at risk that have the community circulation of the virus (Chine, United States, Italy, Portugal, Spain, South Korea, Iran and others), having clinical manifestations of the pandemic," she said. Asked about the effectiveness of the test and processing time, she said that the result can last between 24 to 48 hours, depending on the amount of samples already in laboratory. Clinical data So far, Angola has carried out 231 tests of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), five of which are positive, in a percentage of 2.16% of the number of samples tested in the country. According to the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, starting this Sunday (March 29th) the sector will accelerate the testing process, with 50 to 100 tests to be carried out daily. Speaking at the usual press conference to update the data, the official explained that 62 samples, from a batch of one hundred, were processed in the last 24 hours (48 tests).

Sílvia Lutucuta informed that in addition to these samples being processed, there are 886 citizens in institutional quarantine throughout the country, of which 535 in the capital Luanda. The rest of the citizens are fulfilling the institutional quarantine period in the provinces of Cunene (158 cases), Bié (4), Cuanza Norte (3), Uíge (14), Huíla (36) and Huambo (27), apart from people in home quarantine. The minister recalled that there are two types of quarantines (institutional and home), due to the lack of logistical conditions and scarcity of human resources. Four months after triggering the outbreak, Angola registered last Saturday, March 28th, the fifth positive case of the new coronavirus, contracted by a 54-year-old Angolan citizen coming from Brazil. The first two positive cases of Covid-19 in the country were detected on the 21st of March.

The third on the 23rd and the fourth on the 26th of the same month, involving Angolan citizens coming from Portugal, including a 41-year-old woman.