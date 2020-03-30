South Africa: North West Suspends Initiation Schools During Coronavirus Covid-19 Lockdown

press release

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak which led to President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a 21-day national lock down, the North West House of Traditional Leaders has taken a decision to suspend all initiation schools and related activities, until further notice.

According to the programme of the Provincial Initiation Schools Task Team, the closing date for the submission of applications for initiation schools is 24 April 2020.

The Chairperson of the North West House of Traditional Leaders, Kgosi Moshe Mabe said the decision to suspend initiation schools is done to avoid putting the lives of the initiates and that of the entire community, at risk.

"It is common knowledge that the country is battling with the outbreak of COVID-19 which continues to spread at an alarming rate. It was against this background that we requested the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs to impose a suspension on the start of initiation schools for the upcoming winter season. We believe that such a measure will go a long way in curbing the spread of the virus", he said.